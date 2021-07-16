Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marqeta (MQ)

Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/6/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,805. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

