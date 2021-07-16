RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $549,668.10 and $20,187.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00387627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

