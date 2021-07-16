Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,232,000 after acquiring an additional 114,791 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after acquiring an additional 129,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $99.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.