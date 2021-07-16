Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $642,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after buying an additional 225,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $87.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $206.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

