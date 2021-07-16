Redwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $7,603,750.00. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $139.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

