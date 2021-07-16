Reef Price Hits $0.0137 on Major Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last week, Reef has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $173.62 million and $12.21 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00087807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00835774 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005772 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

