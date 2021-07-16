Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Update

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,663,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RGBP traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.02. 45,398,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,206,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.02. Regen BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.08.
Regen BioPharma Company Profile
