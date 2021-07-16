Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Update

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,663,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RGBP traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.02. 45,398,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,206,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.02. Regen BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.08.

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It intends to develop small molecule NR2F6 that activates to immune cell for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Mesa, California.

