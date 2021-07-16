Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,250 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on Relx (LON:REL) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,161.18 ($28.24).

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,036 ($26.60) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,907.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The company has a market capitalization of £39.36 billion and a PE ratio of 32.47. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,081.24 ($27.19).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

