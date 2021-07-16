Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 13,700 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 346.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $277.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.26 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

