Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,142 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

