Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 210.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other news, VP Michael David Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $201,225.00. Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $284,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,128.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,561 shares of company stock worth $4,543,382 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

