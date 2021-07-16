Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of NETGEAR worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $224,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,877.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $62,636.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,472.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,187 shares of company stock worth $2,876,525. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

