Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 55,675 Shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 831,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,675 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Support.com were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Support.com by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the period. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPRT opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52. Support.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $99.79 million, a PE ratio of 142.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Support.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Support.com Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

