Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given New GBX 415 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 415 ($5.42) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 507 ($6.62) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,428.51. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

