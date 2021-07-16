Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.02. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

