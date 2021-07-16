Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CubeSmart’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CubeSmart in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

