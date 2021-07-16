Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

BCYC opened at $33.95 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $817.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of -0.35.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,047.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,611 shares of company stock worth $6,129,370. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $15,628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,481,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

