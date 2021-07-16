Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,434 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $66,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REZI. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

