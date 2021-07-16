Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 4,526.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,321 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Retail Value worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Retail Value by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 8,615.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Retail Value Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

