Reviewing Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) & GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Amtech Systems has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Amtech Systems and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amtech Systems -2.39% -1.97% -1.55% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amtech Systems and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amtech Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amtech Systems currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.13%. Given Amtech Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amtech Systems is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amtech Systems and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amtech Systems $65.46 million 2.02 -$15.72 million ($0.13) -71.38 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.40 -$191.04 million $1.18 34.71

Amtech Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. Amtech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amtech Systems beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow ovens, diffusion furnaces, and customer high-temp belt furnaces for use by semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics, automotive and other industries; and wafer polishing equipment and related services. Its products include horizontal diffusion furnaces; and belt furnaces. The SiC/LED segment manufactures and sells consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing of materials, such as silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components, and optical and photonics applications. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

