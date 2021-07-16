Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Major Shareholder Vedanta Partners, Llc Purchases 1,330,000 Shares

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) major shareholder Vedanta Partners, Llc bought 1,330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,987,500.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $4.11 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.83.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVPH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

