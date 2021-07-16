Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rice Acquisition’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

RICE opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32. Rice Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,591,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $439,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

