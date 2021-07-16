Rightmove (LON:RMV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 670.60 ($8.76). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 665.20 ($8.69), with a volume of 1,177,919 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 625.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60.

Rightmove Company Profile (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

