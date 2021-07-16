Ritocoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded down 50.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $302,015.91 and $1.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00102998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00145258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,441.31 or 1.00149475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,615,743,569 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,665,964 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

