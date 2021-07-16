RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 1,201 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $28,499.73.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $34,774.56.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $106,788.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $53,218.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $103,752.00.

Shares of RFM stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $24.49. 17,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,640. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $5,075,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the period.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.