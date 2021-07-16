Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Companies in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion.

RKT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

Shares of RKT opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.