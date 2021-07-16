Ronald B. Griffin Sells 7,017 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AutoZone stock traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,605.30. 139,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,464.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,612.32.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

