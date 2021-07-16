Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.16

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 135323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Root from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Root by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

