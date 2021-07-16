Roper Technologies (ROP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Roper Technologies to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ROP opened at $486.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.36. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $488.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $453.25 per share, for a total transaction of $906,500.00. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.78.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

