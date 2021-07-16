Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,690 shares of company stock worth $6,642,609 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

