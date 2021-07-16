Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 59,807 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,807 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $86,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $126.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.36. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

