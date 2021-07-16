Royal Bank of Canada Buys 12,783 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.35% of CarMax worth $74,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

KMX stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,808 shares of company stock valued at $26,239,617. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

