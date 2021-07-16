Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$40.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s current price.

QBR.B has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Quebecor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.14.

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32. The stock has a market cap of C$8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.00. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$28.65 and a twelve month high of C$36.26.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

