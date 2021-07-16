Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$40.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s current price.

QBR.B has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Quebecor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.14.

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32. The stock has a market cap of C$8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.00. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$28.65 and a twelve month high of C$36.26.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

