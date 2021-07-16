Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89,020 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $99,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.7% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 31.2% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.17.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $276.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $284.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

