Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 321,503 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,881,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,503 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $71,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ING. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at $32,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 438.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $15,204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 53.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,637,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after acquiring an additional 571,416 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ING. UBS Group set a $13.01 price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

