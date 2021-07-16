Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $747,623.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,713.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,798,289 shares of company stock valued at $149,998,146. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,123 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 308,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royalty Pharma (RPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.