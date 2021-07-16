RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $64.27 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $64.27 million and approximately $207,558.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $31,808.53 or 0.99453494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,020 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

