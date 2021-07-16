Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROMJF. Desjardins cut their target price on Rubicon Organics from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered Rubicon Organics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

Shares of ROMJF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 30,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,991. Rubicon Organics has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. The company processes organic cannabis at its federally licensed 125,000 square foot facility in Delta, British Columbia and sells under its wholly owned and other licensed brands. Rubicon Organics Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.