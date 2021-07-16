Rupee Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market cap of $33,053.33 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 70.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00051640 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,937,950 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

