S Robson Walton Sells 2,906,093 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Director S Robson Walton sold 2,906,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $395,780,805.67.
NASDAQ:RARE opened at $84.75 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.47.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
