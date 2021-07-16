S Robson Walton Sells 2,906,093 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Director S Robson Walton sold 2,906,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $395,780,805.67.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $84.75 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

