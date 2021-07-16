Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

NASDAQ:DHBCU opened at $10.00 on Friday. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

