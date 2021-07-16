Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $43,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 214.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMHC opened at $9.93 on Friday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

