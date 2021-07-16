Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BIOTU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.