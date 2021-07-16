Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.21% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000.

Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

