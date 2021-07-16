Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COVAU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000.

COVAU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

