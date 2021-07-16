Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley began coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.36. 90,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,123. Safehold has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,933,619.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 253,539 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,987 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 68.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

