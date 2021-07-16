Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Has $18.81 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 32.5% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $18,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,029. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $177.57 and a one year high of $246.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.42.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

