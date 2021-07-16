Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $63,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,207 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

