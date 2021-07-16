Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 671 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,535 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. 48,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,627. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

