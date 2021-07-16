salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 22,537 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of salesforce.com worth $361,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $126,317,000 after purchasing an additional 125,822 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in salesforce.com by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $982,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,017,874.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total value of $4,852,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,174 shares of company stock worth $80,616,960. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.39. The company had a trading volume of 188,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

